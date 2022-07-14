FG charges Super Falcons to retain crown as African champions

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has congratulated Nigeria’s senior women national football team, the Super Falcons for picking a ticket to next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand.

The Falcons picked one of the four automatic World Cup tickets available at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament by defeating bitter rivals Cameroon 1-0 in the quarterfinals decided on Thursday.

The Randy Waldrum ladies are now two wins away from clinching a 10th AWCON title.

Dare, in a statement, urged the team to now go all out and ensure they retain their crown of African champions by winning the tournament for the 10th time.

“You (Super Falcons) have never missed out of any FIFA Women’s World Cup finals. I celebrate you for keeping to your high standards by qualifying for next year’s event in Australia and New Zealand,” Dare said.

“This is heartwarming and you have made yourselves and Nigerians proud. I congratulate you, your coaches, the NFF and all Nigerians who have shown good will and support to the team.

“While celebrating this world cup ticket, let me urge to do a little more. Win your next game and the one after it and you will be the queens of African football for the tenth time.”

Up next for the Super Falcons will be the hosts, Morocco in the semifinals of the competition.

