FG claims 1,993 inmates escaped from Edo jailbreaks

The Federal Government said on Tuesday at least 1,993 inmates escaped from two correctional facilities in Edo State.

Suspected hoodlums had on Monday attacked the Benin and Oko custodial facilities and freed the prisoners.

The Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Manga, who disclosed this in a statement, the inmates held at the centers were convicted criminals serving terms for various offenses, awaiting execution, or standing trial for violent crimes.

He, however, said 12 persons had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Manga added that stolen rifles were also recovered from the suspects.

The statement read:

“Two NCoS custodial centres in Benin City and Oko in Edo State were attacked yesterday (Monday) by protesters purportedly under the #EndSARS aegis, freeing (at the last count) 1,993 inmates in legal custody and looting the centres, including the weapons in their armoury.

“They came in large numbers, bearing dangerous weapons and attacked the officers on guard duty. They were unmistakable on their mission, which was to force the cells open, free the inmates and carry out other nefarious activities.

“Investigation has commenced to determine the full impact of the attack.”

