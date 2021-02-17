FG completed 29 road interventions in Nigeria’s institutions – Fashola | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola said on Wednesday the Federal Government has so far completed 29 road interventions in various tertiary institutions across the country.

The minister stated this while inaugurating a one-kilometre internal road at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku Ozalla, Enugu.

Fashola, who was represented at the event by the Federal Controller of Works in Enugu State, Mr. Olufemi Oyekanmi, said 17 of such projects were completed and handed over to the benefitting institutions in 2020.

He recalled that the federal government had last year completed and handed over a 2.5 km internal road to the management of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Fashola said: “Today, we hand over this project in UNTH as a critical intervention to support education.

“The point must be made that though this is a civil work project, it is an investment in education.”

He said the current administration had moved to address the infrastructure gap in the country.

“The gap of our infrastructure needs is steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs, renewal, and construction on major highways. This has reached the schools.

“Without doubt the quality of education will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the learning environment.

“Those who doubt it should simply listen to some feedback from students in the schools where this type of intervention has taken place,” the minister added.

