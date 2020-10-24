FG creates N25bn empowerment fund to address youth restiveness

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said on Saturday the Federal Government has created a N25billion youth empowerment fund in a bid to address youth restiveness in the country.

Ahmed, who disclosed this during a meeting with the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, in Kaduna, added that the fund would be increased to N75billion within three years.

He added that the fund was aimed at enhancing the youth entrepreneurial potentials and creates job opportunities.

The minister disclosed that the meeting was convened at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari who directed the ministers and state governors to dialogue with the youths with a view to addressing their demands.

In her presentation, the Kaduna deputy governor said the meeting was expected to come up with ideas on how to tackle the social unrests caused by the #EndSARS protests.

