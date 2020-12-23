FG declares public holidays for Christmas, New Year

The Federal Government has declared Friday, December 25, Monday, December 28, 2020, and Friday, January 1, 2021, as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year celebrations, respectively.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, announced the public holidays on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement titled, ‘FG declares December 25, 28, 2020; January 1, 2021, public holidays.’

by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, on Wednesday.

“We must emulate the life of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace, and righteousness that the birth and ministry of Jesus Christ signified, that will be the best way to know Christ and celebrate his birth”, he said.

Aregbesola urged Christians to adopt the creed of Christ on faith, hope, and love.

