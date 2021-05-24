 FG deploys 350 officers to Nigerian missions abroad | Ripples Nigeria
News

FG deploys 350 officers to Nigerian missions abroad

Published

51 mins ago

on

Geoffrey Onyeama

The Federal Government has deployed 350 Foreign Service Officers to the nation’s missions abroad.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who addressed the officers at an induction ceremony on Monday in Abuja, said the forum was part of the Federal Government’s moves to strengthen their capacity.

He charged the officers to change the narratives about the country.

Onyeama said: “You are going to represent this country. A lot of the narratives are not always positive about our country, and very often, about our ministry. So, you have a huge responsibility on your shoulders. You are going out to represent Nigeria during very difficult days. These are very difficult days for our country.

READ ALSO: FG sanctions 27 foreigners, 62 Nigerians for violating COVID-19 protocols

“And sometimes, I worry for your generation because you are faced with huge challenges within the country and outside the country. And as the best brains that we have, it will now rest on your shoulders to transform the narratives, to transform the narratives about Nigeria, to transform the narratives about our ministry, to transform the narratives about our missions.”

The minister said Nigerian embassies and diplomats are highly regarded in the multilateral sectors, particularly at the United Nations and other agencies across the world.

Opinions

