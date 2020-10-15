FG directs civil servants to resume work Monday

The Federal Government on Thursday directed civil servants in the country to return to work from Monday.

The federal government had in March ordered civil servants below Grade Level 12 to work from home over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only workers on GL 12 and above as well as those on essential duties have been going to work since March.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, gave the directive at the task force daily press briefing in Abuja.

He said the returning workers would be briefed by their superiors on the new operational procedure when they resumed at their duty posts on Monday.

Mustapha, however, urged the workers to comply fully with the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the government.

