FG, Edo, Kano Govts launch joint probe into killing of 16 Northern travelers in Uromi

The Federal and the Edo State governments have jointly launched a fact-finding committee to investigate the killing of 16 northern travelers in Uromi, Edo State, last month.

The initiative was disclosed on Thursday by Governor Monday Okpebholo during a meeting with Kano State Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo in Benin City.

Deputy Governor Gwarzo led a high-powered delegation from Kano, mandated by Governor Abba Yusuf to uncover the truth behind the tragic killings that claimed the lives of citizens from five local government areas of the state.

According to a statement released by Ibrahim Shuaibu, Chief Press Secretary to the Kano Deputy Governor, the delegation includes respected figures such as the Emir of Rano, Ambassador Mohammad Isa Umar; several commissioners; the Chairman of Bunkure Local Government Area; and other senior officials.

While receiving a report compiled by the Kano team, Governor Okpebholo expressed deep concern and reaffirmed the government’s resolve to ensure justice.

“This incident has opened our eyes, and we are ready to address broader national issues to make life better for all Nigerians,” Okpebholo said. “The President is not happy about what has happened. He is determined to see justice served.”

Read Also: SERAP gives NBC 48 hours to reverse ban on Eedris Abdulkareem’s protest song

The governor emphasized the collaborative nature of the investigation, stating that the committee established by both the federal and state governments would thoroughly examine the causes of the attack and provide lasting solutions to prevent such violence in the future.

“The report you have submitted will guide our steps. We want transparency, and we will keep the public informed of the committee’s progress,” Okpebholo added. “Edo is a peace-loving state, and we value the lives and contributions of all Nigerians living among us.”

Deputy Governor Gwarzo thanked the Edo State Government for its responsive actions following the incident and called for an open and accountable process.

“You promised us justice, and we trust you will deliver. Sixteen of our people died—men, women, and youth. We owe their families the truth and assurance that their deaths will not be in vain,” Gwarzo said.

Present at the meeting were key state officials, including Edo State Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa, Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly Blessing Agbebaku, and security chiefs from both states.

Following the meeting, Governor Okpebholo and the Kano delegation traveled to Uromi to meet with members of the Hausa community and assess the situation firsthand.

The joint fact-finding effort is expected to offer clarity, foster inter-state cooperation, and build trust among communities as the government seeks to address the root causes of ethnically motivated violence.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now