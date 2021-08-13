News
FG evacuates 100 Nigerians from Libya
The Federal Government has evacuated 100 Nigerians stranded in Libya.
The Chargé D’affaires en titre of the Nigerian Embassy in Libya, Kabiru Musa, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Tripoli.
He said the returnees are expected to arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Friday night.
The official added that another set of 100 stranded Nigerians would return home in the next 10 days.
Musa said among those to be repatriated are victims of human trafficking and persons detained in Libyan prisons for migration offences, among others.
He revealed that the exercise was coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the support of the Ministry of Defence.
The embassy official said: “Under the special arrangements, NAF aircraft C-130 H evacuated 100 stranded Nigerians detained in various Libyan prisons after they had served respective jail terms.
“The aircraft arrived in Tripoli on Friday, 13th August 2021 at 2.00 pm local time for the evacuation exercise.
READ ALSO: FG condemns killing of Nigerian in Libya, demands prosecution of suspects
“The repatriated Nigerians included men, women, and children some of whom were either victims of human trafficking or ISIS reign of terror. They were held captives for several years until their captors were killed.
“Others were jailed for committing migration offenses.
“The Embassy in fulfilling its obligations to Nigerian citizens exerted efforts with coordination of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure the return of the Nigerians home and to reunite them with their families.
“The exercise was successfully carried out with the support of the Ministry of Defense which provided the aircraft.
“The exercise will be a continuous one until all Nigerians stranded in Libya are returned home. Already, another batch of 100 Nigerians will be evacuated in 10 days.”
He thanked the Libyan authorities for ensuring the smooth conduct of the exercise.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...