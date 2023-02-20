FG evacuates 150 Nigerians from Niger Republic

The Federal Government has evacuated 150 stranded Nigerians from Niger Republic.

The returnees were received at the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, on Monday.

Umar-Farouq, who was represented by the Director of Humanitarian Affairs in the ministry, Grema Ali, said the returnees arrived at the airport at 3:45 p.m.

The exercise, according to the minister, was carried out in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS).

The returnees were transported to Nigeria by SKY MALI Airlines operated by the Ethiopian aviation industry.

The returnees comprised 125 males, 14 females, and 11 children.

“The returnees are from different parts of Nigeria especially Yobe, Kaduna, Bauchi, Sokoto, Katsina, and Kano States, among others,” the minister said.

