FG evacuates 160 more Nigerians from Libya

The Federal Government has repatriated an additional 160 Nigerians from Libya.

The Chargé D’Affaires En Titre, Amb. Kabiru Musa, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja,

He said the returnees would arrive in the country later on Monday.

Musa said the exercise came less than a week after 155 irregular migrants were evacuated from the North African country.

He disclosed that more than 6,500 Nigerians had been evacuated from Libya under the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Voluntary Humanitarian Repatriation (VHR) this year.

READ ALSO: NEMA confirms return of 298 Nigerian irregular migrants from Libya

The envoy said: “The 160 Nigerians departed Mitiga International Airport, Tripoli, aboard chartered flight No UZ0189 today, Monday at 4:30 p.m.

“They are expected to arrive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on Monday night.

“The evacuees include 95 males, 60 females, one child, and four infants.

“They will be received by relevant agencies in the country that will ensure their seamless reintegration into the society.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now