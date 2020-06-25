FG evacuates 167 Nigerians from South Africa

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said on Thursday the Federal Government had evacuated 167 Nigerians from South Africa.

Onyeama, who disclosed this in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama, said the Nigerians had already departed the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

He said: “The evacuees who are returning onboard Air Peace, are to first arrive the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, before proceeding to Lagos.

“Evacuation Update: @flyairpeace conveying 167 Nigerians just departed O.R. Tambo International Airport Johannesburg, South Africa for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“45 passengers will disembark in Abuja, and thereafter the plane will leave for Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos with 122 passengers.”

The federal government had last week evacuated 350 Nigerians from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan respectively.

