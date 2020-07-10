FG evacuates 270 Nigerians from Egypt

The Federal Government has evacuated 270 stranded Nigerians in Egypt.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) disclosed this on its official Twitter handle, @nidcom_gov, on Friday evening.

The returnees, according to the commission, would arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 6:00 p.m. on Egypt Air flight.

NiDCOM added that the flight departed the North African country with two other nationals.

It wrote: “Evacuation update: 270 Stranded Nigerians departed Cairo Egypt via @eayptair for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, with two other nationals.

“The flight is expected to arrive around 6:00 p.m. local time today.

“All evacuees tested negative for #COVID-19.”

