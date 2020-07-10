Latest Politics

FG evacuates 270 Nigerians from Egypt

July 10, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government has evacuated 270 stranded Nigerians in Egypt.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) disclosed this on its official Twitter handle, @nidcom_gov, on Friday evening.

The returnees, according to the commission, would arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 6:00 p.m. on Egypt Air flight.

NiDCOM added that the flight departed the North African country with two other nationals.

It wrote: “Evacuation update: 270 Stranded Nigerians departed Cairo Egypt via @eayptair for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, with two other nationals.

“The flight is expected to arrive around 6:00 p.m. local time today.

“All evacuees tested negative for #COVID-19.”

