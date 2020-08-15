FG evacuates 296 Nigerians from UK

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has confirmed the evacuation of 296 stranded Nigerians from the United Kingdom.
According to a statement from the ministry’s media aide, Sarah Sanda, the 296 returnees departed Gatwick Airport London at about 1:38pm on Saturday for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.
The Air Peace Flight No. P47801 operated by Air Europa Flight No AEA962 is expected to land in Abuja later on Saturday.
