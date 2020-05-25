FG evacuates 50 trafficked Nigerian girls, 19 others stranded in Lebanon

The Federal government on Sunday said 50 Nigerian girls who were trafficked to Lebanon have been evacuated alongside 19 other Nigerians who were stranded in that country.

This was disclosed on Sunday night by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama on his verified Twitter handle.

Read also: Nigerian govt evacuates 292 stranded Nigerians from Saudi Arabia

The minister tweeted: “With the financial and logistic support of the Lebanese Government and Lebanese community in Nigeria, 50 trafficked Nigerian girls and 19 stranded Nigerians were successfully evacuated from #Lebanon and arrived Nigeria today.

“The evacuees are to proceed for the mandatory 14 day-Isolation “

Join the conversation

Opinions