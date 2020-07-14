FG evacuates 895 Nigerians from UK, UAE

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said on Tuesday evening 590 Nigerians would arrive from the United Kingdom later in the day.

Onyeama, who disclosed this in his Twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama, also confirmed the evacuation of 305 Nigerians from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Federal Government had on Friday rescheduled the evacuation of the stranded Nigerians from the UK after the country’s aviation authorities denied Air Peace landing permit.

The Dubai returnees arrived in the country through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Tuesday evening.

Onyeama said: “590 Nigerian evacuees have departed Gatwick North Terminal, #UK on Air Partner UK.

“261 passengers departed at 1:00 p.m. for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while 329 passengers departed at 1:30 p.m. for Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“All evacuees will then proceed on the 14-day self-isolation.”

