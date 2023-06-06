FG evacuates another 112 Nigerians from Libya

The Federal Government Tuesday evacuated another batch of 112 Nigerians stranded in Libya.

The Charge D’Affaires En Titre of the Nigerian Mission to Libya, Amb. Kabiru Musa, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Musa said the evacuation exercise was part of the federal government’s efforts aimed at bringing Nigerians stranded abroad back home.

The exercise, according to him, was carried out in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

He said the returnees are expected to arrive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on Tuesday night.

“The Federal Government through its Mission in Libya facilitated the evacuation of another batch of 112 stranded Nigerians from the capital city of Tripoli.

“The evacuees include 55 men, 47 women, six children, and four infants.

“They departed the Mitiga International Airport, Tripoli aboard chartered flight No. UZ01890 at 13.30 local time and are expected to arrive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos same day,” the envoy said.

Musa revealed that the exercise was the sixth this year with about 5,000 Nigerians successfully evacuated from Libya.

“This is a voluntary exercise, and as long as our citizens are willing to return home, the government will continue to fulfill its responsibility to return them home in a safe manner.

“We appreciate the IOM and the Libyan authorities for their support,” he stated.

