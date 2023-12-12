FG evacuates another 281 Nigerians from Libya

The Federal Government on Tuesday evacuated 281 stranded Nigerians from Libya.

The Charge d’Affaires En Titre of the Nigerian Mission in Libya, Amb. Kabiru Musa, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said 159 out of the returnees were freed from detention facilities across Libya, while the remaining 122 were stranded in the North African country.

He added that the evacuees left the Tripoli International Airport, Libya on Tuesday and would arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, the same day.

Musa said: “The Federal Government in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) airlifted 122 stranded Nigerians on December 12, from Tripoli, Libya to Lagos aboard chartered flight No.UZ 189.

“The flight had 47 male adults, 45 female adults, 18 children, and 12 infants, all the passengers were stranded in various areas of Tripoli.

“The other 159 Nigerians from detention centers were also repatriated aboard chartered flight No.UZ190 at 13:25 hours local time and is expected to arrive at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at 16:25 hours the same day.

“Those aboard the flight are 50 male adults, 94 female adults, and six infants.

“The continuous Voluntary Humanitarian Repatriation (VHR) is a reflection of the commitments of the Nigerian government to address the challenges of its citizens both at home and abroad.

“We continue to thank the IOM and the Libyan authorities for all their support in making the evacuation exercise, and release of those in detention facilities possible.”

The envoy revealed that the Nigerian Mission in Libya with the support of the IOM had successfully repatriated over 6,000 stranded Nigerians from Libya between 2022 and this month.

