FG evacuates another batch of 107 stranded Nigerians from Libya

The Federal Government on Wednesday evacuated another batch of 107 Nigerians from Libya.

The Chargé D’affaires en titre of Nigeria to Libya, Mr Kabiru Musa, disclosed this in statement in Tripoli.

He said the returnees would arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by 12:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Musa said the Nigerian mission in Libya had made it a priority to ensure no citizen was left stranded in Libya or subjected to inhuman treatment.

The official said: “The evacuees, mostly young men, and women were either irregular migrants or victims of human trafficking, some of whom were cajoled into the dangerous journey in search of proverbial and elusive greener pasture.

“The evacuation exercise was carried out by NAF aircraft C-130 H which arrived same day with all the 107 passengers at Nnamdi International Airport, Abuja, at 12 midnight (Nigerian time).

“In compliance with COVID-19 regulations, a day before their departure from Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli, all the passengers took the mandatory PCR test for COVID-19 and only those with negative results were allowed to board the aircraft.

“With sustained coordination of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and support of Ministry of Defence, the Mission will continue to render usual consular assistance to Nigerians in difficult circumstances in Libya.”

Musa commended the Libyan authorities for ensuring the success of the evacuation exercise.

The federal government had on August 13 evacuated 100 stranded Nigerians from the North African nation.

