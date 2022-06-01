FG evacuates another batch of 166 Nigerians from Libya

The Federal Government has repatriated another batch of 166 stranded Nigerians from Libya.

The Charge d’ Affairs of the Nigerian Mission in Libya, Kabiru Musa, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the returnees departed Mitiga International Airport, Tripoli and would arrive in Nigeria via the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

He added that the voluntary evacuation was carried out by the federal government in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration and the support of the Libyan authorities.

Musa said: “Today again, we have successfully evacuated another batch of stranded Nigerians in Libya, who will be reuniting with their families any moment from now by God’s grace.

“The 166 Nigerian returnees departed Mitiga International Airport aboard a chartered BURAQ Air Flight UZ189MJI and expected to arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos

“This continuous evacuation is in line with the commitments of the Nigerian government of not allowing any of its citizens to remain stranded abroad.

“Libya is a transit country for those trying to cross over to other parts of the world through irregular routes, that is why we have so many stranded Nigerians here.”

The federal government has evacuated more than 5,000 Nigerians from the North African country in the last three years.

