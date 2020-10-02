FG extended rail line to Niger Republic for economic reasons —Lai Mohammed | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Friday the Federal Government approved the extension of rail line construction to Marradi in Niger Republic for economic gains

Mohammed, who stated this when he featured on Nigeria Television Authority live programme, “Good Morning Nigeria,” said the idea of rail extension was conceived to enable Nigeria to take advantage of opportunities available in Niger Republic, Chad and Burkina Fasso.

He added that the decision to extend the rail line to the landlocked West African nation was taken in the economic interest of the country.

The minister said: “I think there has been a lot of disinformation and total lack of information over the linking of Lagos, Kano, Katsina railway to Marradi.

“The wisdom behind it is that Niger, Chad and Burkina Faso are all landlocked countries meaning that they do not have access to sea.

“What this means is that most of their imports and exports have to go through neighbouring countries’ seaports like Cotonou in Benin Republic, Togo and Ghana.

“Because we do not have a road infrastructure that will encourage Niger Republic to use our seaports, we believe that we will be able to take over their imports and exports with the rail linkage.

“The simple reason, therefore, is to strengthen the economy of Nigeria.

“For now, Niger Republic used seaport of Benin Republic, Togo and Ghana and the exporters go through the stress, challenges and time of being on the road from Cotonou, Lome or Accra to their country.

“But by the time we link them with rail line, it will be easier for us to take over the business.

“There is nothing like territorial expansion, it is purely economic. We are taking advantage of the proximity and efficiency of rail system.”

