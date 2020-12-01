FG files terrorism charges against Aswani market leader, others

The Federal Government has filed terrorism charges against Aswani market leader, in Lagos State, Chief Taoreed Farounbi, aka Baba Alado, and six others.

The Aswani market leader, Mr Farounbi and his co-defendants were accused of conspiring and participating in terror acts which led to the death of two men, Debo Olohunyo and Chibuzor Daniel, in the White Sand area of Isheri-Osun, Lagos State on March 19, 2020.

The prosecution also alleged that the Aswani market leader and his cohorts unleashed mayhem, leading to the destruction of several properties in the area which contravenes the Section 1(2) (a) of the Terrorism Prevention Act 2011 as amended by Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act 2013.

The Aswani market leader is to appear before Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court in Lagos on three counts charges alongside his co-defendants, Mr Olusegun Akinde, aka Echo, Ayokunle Fakiyesi, Idowu Akinde, Musiliu Oladejo, Lekan Matthew, and Adeleke Akindeji.

The scheduled arraignment was stalled on Monday as the Aswani market leader and the others, refused to show up in court except for the fifth defendant, Mr Lekan Matthew.

Meanwhile, the defence counsel, M.B. Jimoh-Akogun, assured the court that his clients had not absconded, saying the impression they had was that the case was fixed for December 16.

The judge gave a order to remand Matthew in correctional custody, pending the defendants’ arraignment on January 28, 2021.

