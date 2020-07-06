FG frowns at disregard for COVID-19 guidelines in govt offices

The Federal Government has frowned at the disregard for the guidelines issued to civil servants to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in government offices.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, expressed government’s position in a circular marked HCSF/109/S.I/137 and dated July 2, 2020.

The circular is titled, ‘Need for strict compliance with the directives and advice on the COVID-19 pandemic preventive measures.’

It would be recalled that government in the earlier guidelines, had said that only workers on Grade Level 14 and above and those on essential services should be reporting for work.

The guidelines also recommended that the number of visitors to offices should be limited.

In the new circular, Yemi-Esan said she noticed that the directives were being observed in breach.

The circular read: “It has therefore become very important to reiterate that: (a) only officers on GL14 and above and officers performing essential services are to report for duty;

“(b) as much as possible, other categories of officers should be encouraged to work from home;

“(c) security operatives at the gates should be directed to demand for the identity card of staff coming to the office to ensure that they are on GL14 and above; while the list of those performing essential services but are below GL14 should be sent to the gates for clearance;

“(d) officers are strongly advised to limit, to the barest minimum, the number of visitors they receive.”

