FG fully committed to fight against insurgency, banditry —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Saturday his administration was fully committed to the fight against insurgency, banditry, and other forms of criminality in the country.

The president stated this during the Combined Passing Out Parade for 67 Regular Course and Short Service Course 46 (Army) at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

He said: “We remain focused in the fight against insurgency, armed banditry, and others forms of criminality across the nation.

“We remain committed to ending the security challenges bedeviling the country.

“I am confident that the training received by the passing out cadets has adequately equipped them to face any challenges in their line of duty.”

Buhari noted that the cadets had gone through rigorous and demanding tasks, and were undoubtedly infused with a sense of self-esteem, efficacy, and accomplishment.

“Furthermore, it lifts your spirit and leaves you with the conviction that with commitment and dedication you would successfully accomplish future tasks that will come your way as officers of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the president added.

He also reminded the cadets of the need to be committed to the nation.

“This is so, specifically coming at a time of great need for cohesion, peace, and unity in our country.

“I must commend the resilience and steadfastness of our personnel in the Armed Forces for their professionalism and bravery in tackling the menace of terrorism, insurgency and armed banditry in the North- East, and North- West zones, as well as herders/farmers conflict, kidnapping, piracy, and communal clashes in other parts of our country,” Buhari stated.

