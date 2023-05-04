FG hails Team Nigeria for clinching 36 medals at U18/20 Athletics Championship

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has praised the Nigerian contingent to the just concluded African U18/20 Athletics Championship in Zambia.

The second edition of the African U18 and U20 Combined Championships for track and field took place betweem 28 April and 4 May 2023.

Nigeria clinched 17 gold, 10 silver and nine bronze medals to finish in second place on the medal table behind South Africa.

Nigeria competed at the Meet with 41 athletes while South Africa presented over a hundred athletes for the competition.

According to a statement by the Ministry, Dare told the athletes to stay focused and disciplined.

The Minister also encouraged the athletes to continue to pay attention to their careers so that opportunities to represent the country in bigger competitions can come their way.

Nigeria’s second place finish in Zambia is an improvement on her third-place finish at the previous edition of the championship held in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

