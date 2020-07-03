FG has not given Akwa Ibom any money for COVID-19 fight —Gov Emmanuel

The government of Akwa Ibom State said it had not received ‘one Naira’ from the Nigerian government to fight COVID-19.

The state Governor Udom Emmanuel made this claim on Thursday during a routine media chat to update citizens on efforts of his government in the fight to curtail COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He said it was necessary to make that known in order to clear the misconceptions in some quarters that the state was getting financial support from the federal government in the fight against the dreaded disease.

He said, “As I’m talking to you, I’m yet to receive one Naira from the federal government for the fight against Covid-19.

“A lot of people believe we are doing all these things because the federal government has given us so much money. No, not at all.

“We do this because we see our responsibility to save lives and I have said that I will be at the forefront of this fight.”

The governor called on the people of the state to know that despite the state’s government efforts to keep the state safe, it was still their primary responsibility to ensure they keep themselves free from the virus.

He added, “It’s been a very challenging time and as I said during the last briefing that if God does not take this away as we have prayed then we must find a way to survive”.

Read also: Akwa Ibom govt seals off church for attacking COVID-19 monitoring team

He then appreciated all “health workers, security agents, Christian Association of Nigeria, political and other stakeholders and all our citizens who have shown understanding and cooperation within this period.

“I appreciate those who obey the guidelines and even those who do not obey, but mainly people working in our case management centres, call centres and security agents who have done a fantastic job within this period”.

The governor, equally acknowledged the support of the media in the fight.

Soliciting continued understanding and support from citizens, Governor Emmanuel revealed that one of the citizens, who criticized his administration’s response to the pandemic unfortunately got stricken by the infection and was treated in the same medical facilities and system he condemned.

“Today, if you ask him, I’m sure he will say something different.

“So, be rest assured that every decision taken, every guideline by this government is to protect lives and that is the primary aim.

“We give out these guidelines based on advice from experts,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions