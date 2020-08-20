Latest Politics

FG holding talks with researchers on COVID-19 vaccine —Ehanire

August 20, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said on Thursday the Federal Government had started working with global health and research organisations developing COVID-19 vaccines.

Ehanire, who disclosed this during the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja, added that the government had been holding talks with the organisations for the allocation of two billion vaccine doses whenever they are available.

He said: “Nigeria is also working with the World Health Organisation to finalise enrolment with the ACT – Access To COVID-19 Tools Accelerator, a global mechanism tracking and sponsoring global organisations working on COVID-19 vaccine development.

“We also have an interest in the COVAX Facility, which is a Gavi-supported initiative to procure and assure equitable access to vaccines as soon as they are available, especially for lower-income countries.

“This will prioritise Nigeria for an allocation in the two billion vaccine doses that will be secured in a special plan to protect the interest of poorer countries.”

