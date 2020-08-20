FG holding talks with researchers on COVID-19 vaccine —Ehanire

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said on Thursday the Federal Government had started working with global health and research organisations developing COVID-19 vaccines.
Ehanire, who disclosed this during the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja, added that the government had been holding talks with the organisations for the allocation of two billion vaccine doses whenever they are available.
He said: “Nigeria is also working with the World Health Organisation to finalise enrolment with the ACT – Access To COVID-19 Tools Accelerator, a global mechanism tracking and sponsoring global organisations working on COVID-19 vaccine development.
“We also have an interest in the COVAX Facility, which is a Gavi-supported initiative to procure and assure equitable access to vaccines as soon as they are available, especially for lower-income countries.
“This will prioritise Nigeria for an allocation in the two billion vaccine doses that will be secured in a special plan to protect the interest of poorer countries.”
