FG implores Nigerians to receive COVID-19 vaccine, assures of safety, efficacy | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
FG implores Nigerians to receive COVID-19 vaccine, assures of safety, efficacy
The National Orientation Agency (NOA), on Monday, March 22, urged Nigerians to take the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in order to be safe from the disease.
Zubair Galadima-Soba, Kaduna State Director of NOA, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.
He said that there was no cause for anyone to fear the vaccine as leaders across the world were taking it.
“The vaccines have become a worldwide phenomenon that all leadership at various categories are first showing a good example by accepting to take the vaccine.
“In Nigeria, the president and vice president had taken the vaccine; in Kaduna state here the governor and other people at the helm of affairs have taken the vaccine.
READ ALSO: FG won’t compel any state to take COVID-19 vaccine – Health minister
“And therefore the fears had been cleared. If the vaccines had any adverse side effect, the leaders wouldn’t have taken it”, he said.
Galadima-Soba stated that the vaccine had been analysed by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and found to be safe before it was rolled out.
“Medical personnel such as doctors, nurses, and other paramedics were on the front line of taking the vaccine, therefore there are no reasons to have any fear,” he added.
The director explained that in countries manufacturing the vaccine like the United States and the United Kingdom, millions of people had been vaccinated.
He, therefore, urged Nigerians to follow suit, to protect themselves and their families.
