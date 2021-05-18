FG intervenes in Kaduna govt, labour dispute | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government on Tuesday waded into the ongoing dispute between the organised labour and Kaduna State government.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) had declared a five-day warning strike over the sack of 7000 civil servants by the Kaduna State government.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige in a statement issued by the Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Charles Akpan, in Abuja appealed to the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba and the President of the TUC, Quadri Olaleye, to immediately cease-fire.

He said: “We are not unaware of what is going on in Kaduna State. It is a labour issue which has snowballed into a national strike and picketing by the two labour centres and affiliate unions.

“We hope and also urge the Kaduna State governor not to escalate matters to such a level where it becomes uncontrollable.

“We also appeal to leaders of the labour centres to step down the action to make way for discussion.

“My ministry is wading into the matter and therefore calls on the warring parties to give peace a chance.”

The minister urged all workers on essential duties, including doctors and nurses not to join the strike.

He added: “Importantly, I appeal to workers in critical sectors not to tamper with electrical or water installations so as not to bring more sufferings to the people of Kaduna State and the nation at large.

“This is because we have it on good authority, following complaints by the Minster of Power that workers have threatened to trigger a nationwide blackout by interfering or switching off the national grid.”

