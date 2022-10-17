FG issues travel advice to Nigerians seeking jobs in Northern Cyprus

The Federal Government on Monday issued a new travel advisory to Nigerians seeking opportunities in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus internationally recognized as the Republic of Cyprus.

The government issued a similar warning in August this year following reports on the killing of Nigerians and other foreign nationals in the de facto state that comprises the North-East portion of the island of Cyprus.

In s statement issued by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, the federal government cautioned Nigerians to be careful of fraudsters.

The government also advised parents as well as Nigerian students to carry out checks on any admission or job advertisements.

The statement read: “The attention of the Federal Government of Nigeria has been drawn to a clandestine activities of unscrupulous elements parading themselves as agents and deceiving unsuspecting young Nigerians into believing that Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus provides easy access to “greener pastures” for studies and job opportunities.

“This had led to an alarming influx of Nigerians into the territory in recent times. The resultant effect is an unprecedented increase in consular cases of stranded young Nigerians in TRNC.

“The general public is advised to be on the alert in order to guard against these so-called agents in Nigeria or elsewhere peddling admissions and the existence of unverified job opportunities in the TRNC.

“It is advisable that students and their parents carry out due diligence checks on any so-called university or tertiary institution before application for admission is made. It’s also instructive to be forewarned against deceptive advertising of job opportunities in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

