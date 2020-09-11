FG, JOHESU reach agreement

The Federal Government and Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) on Friday reached an agreement on the dispute between both parties.

Consequently, the union has been asked to shelve its strike slated to begin on Sunday.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting between the federal government and JOHESU in Abuja, the unions were directed to consult its members on the agreements reached with the government and report back to the Ministry of Labour by Saturday.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister of State, Labour, Festus Keyamo (SAN); Minister of State, Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora and JOHESU Chairman, Biobelemoye Josiah, and other officials.

According to the communiqué, the federal government has appropriated N126 billion in the 2020 COVID-19 intervention Appropriation Act for infrastructure upgrading and equipment for health.

It added that lack of effective communication made it impossible for the unions to appreciate the federal government’s investments in the sector.

The parties also agreed that the unions should be carried along in the affairs of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to ensure proper communication.

On the implementation of the Special COVID-19 Hazard and Inducement Allowance, the meeting agreed that the Ministry of Health should issue a circular to the Chief Medical Directors of the various health institutions by Friday and request them to forward the list of members affected by the shortfall to the ministry by Monday.

