FG, Labour meet on petrol price, electricity tariff hikes Thursday | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government will meet with the organized labour on Thursday to resolve the impasse caused by the recent increase in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) had earlier in the week resolved to organize a nationwide protest against the hike in petrol price and electricity tariff on September 28.

The Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The statement read: “The Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige will be hosting a meeting with the Organised Labour. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, September 24, 2020, and the venue is the Banquet hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, by 3:00 p.m.”

