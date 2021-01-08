FG may impose fresh lockdown over spike in COVID-19 cases – PTF

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, said on Thursday Federal Government may be forced to impose a fresh lockdown on the country over spike in COVID-19 cases.

Aliyu, who stated this during the PTF briefing in Abuja, said the federal government was concerned over the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, adding that the development might require a fresh lockdown.

Nigeria has 95, 934 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,330 fatalities as of Thursday.

The coordinator said: “If these COVID-19 numbers continue to go up and we start having significant deaths, we will have no option to impose a fresh lockdown. If we do not want to lockdown, now is the time to make sure that we follow the non-pharmaceutical interventions.”

The PTF Chairman, Boss Mustapha, who was also at the briefing, said the spike in COVID-19 cases called for concern from the government and Nigerians.

He said: “The Presidential Task Force is very concerned about the increasing daily numbers that we are recording.

“We must all take full responsibility through compliance and vigilance.”

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had said on Monday the government has no plan to impose a fresh lockdown in the country.

