FG, NARD reach agreement on doctors’ demands

The Federal Government and National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Wednesday reached an agreement on some of the issues raised by the health workers.

In a communiqué issued at the end of a marathon meeting presided by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, in Abuja, the parties agreed that the COVID-19 isolation centre now has sufficient provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The communiqué was signed by Ngige; the Minister of State, Labour, Festus Keyamo (SAN); Minister of State, Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora; the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris; NARD President, Dr. Sokomba Aliyu, and other members of the association.

The parties also agreed on the provision of group life insurance for doctors and other healthcare workers and payment of death-in-service benefit to next- of -kin/beneficiaries.

The communiqué read: “Noting that the 2020 Appropriation Act was revised due to COVID-19 pandemic, the N4billion appropriated for residency training under a wrong heading for Medical Residency Training is to be vired before expenditure.

“The process of amendment is, therefore, ongoing and is expected that this process and cash- backing will be through in two weeks.”

Following the resolution of the conflict, NARD is expected to convene its executive council meeting with 24 hours with a view to suspending its strike.

