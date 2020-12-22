FG needs N400bn to vaccinate 70% of Nigerians against COVID-19 –Ehanire

The Federal Government needs about N400 billion to vaccinate 70 percent of Nigeria’s 211 million population against COVID-19; so says the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

The Minister of Health who revealed this on Monday while briefing the Senate leadership on the Federal Government plans to procure COVID-19 vaccines for citizens said that the sum of N156 billion will be needed in 2021, N200 billion in 2022.

According to Ehanire, the government was substantially ready for a successful COVID-19 vaccination to save the lives of the citizens especially with the second wave of the virus sweeping across the country.

Ehanire also urged the Senate to have confidence in the plan for COVID-19 vaccine campaign noting that a country which had successfully fought polio would use the same storage facilities (cold chains) to store the COVID-19 vaccines.

He said, “About N400 billion would be required to vaccinate 70 percent of Nigeria’s 211 million population at eight dollars per person.

“N156 billion will be needed in 2021, while N200 billion in 2022.”

While reacting to the comments made by the Minister of Health, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan said the National Assembly was ready to support the funding of adequate vaccines to save Nigerians.

Lawan however noted that Ehanire must convince the parliament that they had adequate facilities and manpower to protect the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I have not been convinced with your presentation that we are ready to bring in the vaccines.

“You have to do much more to convince me that we are ready,” he added.

