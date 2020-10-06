FG orders beneficiaries of N-Power to undergo fresh verification for payment

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, on Tuesday, directed beneficiaries of the N-Power programme to report at their various states for payment of their stipends.

The individuals, who were beneficiaries of the programme’s Batches A and B, were omitted during the last payment of the stipends.

They are expected to report to their states’ focal persons for verification and revalidation to enable them to claim their money.

The deadline for participation in the exercise is October 13.

Umar-Farouq, who gave the directive in Abuja, said efforts to resolve stipends which were withheld due to discrepancies in records of the beneficiaries are almost completed.

The minister said investigations conducted by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation on the matter revealed that some of the affected persons were drawing salaries from other Federal Government agencies.

She, however, directed that a fresh opportunity should be given to the affected beneficiaries to verify and re-validate their eligibility for the payment of the stipends.

Umar-Farouq said: “Beneficiaries are hereby directed to report to their State Focal Persons immediately with their bank account details, including bank statements from March 2020 to date, NYSC Discharge Certificates, birth certificates, and other related screening documents.”

