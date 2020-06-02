FG orders thorough probe of Uwa’s rape/murder, abuse of minor by 14 men in Jigawa

The Federal Government has directed the police to unravel the circumstances surrounding the recent gang-rape and murder of a female student of the University of Benin, Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, in Benin.

It also ordered a thorough probe of the serial sexual abuse of a minor in Jigawa State by 14 men.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, through the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the government charged the police to ensure the perpetrators of the crimes were brought to justice.

The minister said that by bringing the perpetrators of the heinous crimes to justice, the Federal Government would be serving a strong notice of its total aversion to gender-based violence in whatever form.

The Minister described the gang-rape and murder of Miss Omozuwa in Edo State as a cruel and barbaric act.

He also said the serial sexual abuse of a minor by 14 men in Jigawa State was not only repulsive but highly condemnable.

”It is said that the true measure of a society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members,” Mohammed noted.

He assured that the Federal Government would do everything possible to stem the growing tide of gender-based violence in the country.

