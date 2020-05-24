FG pays N-Power beneficiaries, set to restructure programme

The Federal Government announced on Saturday that it has payed Batch A and Batch B of the N-Power beneficiaries.

It also said that it was working hard to streamline the programme for greater efficiency and to provide for more Nigerian youths.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development Sadiya Umar-Farouq.

Announcing the payment in a statement issued by the ministry, Umar-Farouq, said: “Last week I promised that the stipends would be paid this week.

“We encountered some delays on the GIFMIS platform but I can now announce that all N-Power beneficiaries from Batch A and B have been paid their April stipends.

Read also: Presidency reveals reason for sacking 5,781 N-Power beneficiaries

“We are working hard to streamline the programme for greater efficiency and to provide opportunities for more Nigerian youths. Details will be provided as soon as May stipend has been paid.”

The N-Power Programme, which was inaugurated by the Federal Government in 2016 under the National Social Investment Programme, with a mandate to lift citizens out of poverty through capacity building, investment, and direct support.

According to the ministry, the effort also contributed to the government’s vision of lifting 100 million people out of poverty by creating opportunities to enhance the productivity of the Nigerian youth.

The programme had enrolled 500,000 beneficiaries thus far, 200,000 from Batch A which started in September 2016, and 300,000 from Batch B, which kicked off in August 2018.

Join the conversation

Opinions