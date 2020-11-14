FG pegs the entry requirement for teachers at first-class

The Federal Government said on Saturday only professionally qualified individuals with first-class degrees would be employed as teachers from next year.

The Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echonu, who disclosed this during a monitoring exercise of the Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) organised by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) in Abuja, said the move was aimed at improving the quality of teaching and learning in schools.

He, however, added that the government would also consider people with 2.1 qualifications for employment into the system.

The permanent secretary added that a national implementation committee would be inaugurated in the coming week to ensure the federal government’s agenda on teachers’ registration and revitalization was achieved.

He said: “With effect from next year, we will not admit or engage people as teachers if they don’t meet a particular threshold. We are now limiting entry to only the best.

“You must have a first-class or 2:1 as a minimum requirement and if you have qualification in other subjects that are not education-related, we will arrange for a conversion programme to be administered by NTI, TRCN, and any university that has faculties of education or this programme because you also have to learn ways of communicating and managing students.

“We are migrating teachers who are not qualified or do not have the requisite qualifications, competency, not licensed or registered out of our classrooms to make way for qualified personnel because we want to achieve learning and teaching and learning occur in our schools.”

