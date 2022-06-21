FG ‘proud’ as Golden Eaglets reach WAFU U-17 final, qualify for 2023 AFCON

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has expressed his pleasure towards Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets after the team zoomed into the final of the ongoing WAFU U-17 championship.

Dare congratulated the Eaglets who defeated Cote d’Ivoire in the semifinal on Tuesday night to reach the final where they will face Burkina Faso.

The victory also meant that they pick a ticket to next year’s CAF U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) billed to hold in Algeria.

The Eaglets came from behind to beat the young Elephants of Cote’d Ivoire 3-1 in the first semi finals of the championship while hosts Ghana were beaten 1-0 by Burkina Faso in the second semifinal.

Two overtly taken free kicks by outstanding Emmanuel Michael sealed the incredible comeback win for the Nigerian team.

In his message to the team, the Sports Minister urged them to emulate their seniors, the Flying Eagles who won the U-20 version of the competition in Niamey, Niger Republic in May.

“I congratulate you (Eaglets) for doing the most difficult part of the job in such a commanding manner. I salute your fighting spirit and determination,” said the Minister

“I commend your coaches, officials and the Nigeria Football Federation for laying the foundation for this success.

“I urge you to finish this assignment the same way your seniors, the Flying Eagles did in Niamey, Niger Republic last month. Go and win the final. I know you can do it.

“I want you to know that the whole of Nigeria is behind you. You have nothing to be afraid of. You are great Nigerian ambassadors already and we will be waiting to receive you with the trophy after the Final,” Dare added.

The final of the WAFU B U-17 tournament will be played in Cape Coast, Ghana on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Nigeria and Burkina Faso, who will be playing in the final, will now represent the West African region in the continental Nations Cup in Algeria next year.

