July 1, 2020
FG RECRUITMENT: Mixed reactions trail appointments of Tinubu’s daughter, MC Oluomo
Mixed reactions have trailed the appointment of the daughter of the APC national leader and Iyaloja-General of Lagos, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo; and the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo into a 20-member committee that will undertake the recruitment of 20,000 youths in Lagos.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), named Mutiu Are an APC chieftain as the chairman and a former council boss, Kayode Elesin as the vice chairman of the committee.

The 774,000 youths who are to be employed by the Federal government for three months across the country, will receive a monthly payment of N20,000. They will engage in unskilled jobs such as sweeping streets, clearing drainages, controlling traffic and road construction among others.

Keyamo had on Monday virtually inaugurated the 20-member committees in the 36 states and the FCT that would select the 1,000 persons per local government area that would be engaged by the Federal Government for the special public works programme.

However, many Nigerians had thronged social media platform, Twitter to express their views on the appointment of both Tinubu-Ojoand MC Oluomo into the committee.

Some of the reactions:

