FG RECRUITMENT: Mixed reactions trail appointments of Tinubu’s daughter, MC Oluomo

Mixed reactions have trailed the appointment of the daughter of the APC national leader and Iyaloja-General of Lagos, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo; and the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo into a 20-member committee that will undertake the recruitment of 20,000 youths in Lagos.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), named Mutiu Are an APC chieftain as the chairman and a former council boss, Kayode Elesin as the vice chairman of the committee.

The 774,000 youths who are to be employed by the Federal government for three months across the country, will receive a monthly payment of N20,000. They will engage in unskilled jobs such as sweeping streets, clearing drainages, controlling traffic and road construction among others.

Keyamo had on Monday virtually inaugurated the 20-member committees in the 36 states and the FCT that would select the 1,000 persons per local government area that would be engaged by the Federal Government for the special public works programme.

However, many Nigerians had thronged social media platform, Twitter to express their views on the appointment of both Tinubu-Ojoand MC Oluomo into the committee.

Some of the reactions:

It was clearly stated the committee is made up of CAN, CSOs, traditional rulers, NSCIA, NURTW, Market orgs, youth orgs etc but all you saw was MC Oluomo and Iya Oloja….to be honest, some of you are just internet idiots whose sole aim is just to rile up people and nothing else https://t.co/xddphVu8i7 — Souljah (@jeffphilips1) July 1, 2020

MC Oluomo a known tout and thug is being moved up by Bourdillon to get Federal Appointment while you with an SSCE, BSc, MSc, PhD, is applauding and supporting such opprobium. You are foolish and a disgrace. — The Gbadamosi Voice (@9jamuncher) July 1, 2020

I don't have any issue with MC Oluomo as person and I believe in grace, but I have issues with the process that brought him into limelight. If this is what thuggery and being a rogue or a street fighter would give a man, then to hell with our educational system as a country. — Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) June 30, 2020

774,000 jobs MC Oluomo could made the list of 20 to supervise FG’s recruitment. Keep shouting you have first class o, no go find connection pic.twitter.com/JaV6eG2skk — #hashtag LFC (@hashtagtsweets) June 30, 2020

It won't be bad if we can get Yahaya Bello and MC Oluomo on the same ticket.

Yahaya Bello will see to the economy and technology development (such as apps) while MC will use his experience to curb insecurity in the Country.

Hope 2023. https://t.co/15WieZN7Rh — Premier (@SodiqTade) June 30, 2020

The FG has appointed the Chairman of the NURTW in Lagos, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo into the 20-member committee that will undertake the recruitment of 20,000 youths in Lagos. MC Oluomo, a tout with no basic education will be recruiting graduates. APC has buried the bar! pic.twitter.com/Fw4WjKfQTl — Miz Cazorla (@MizCazorla1) June 30, 2020

Don’t try and know people o. Be forming one eduction whatever. You think say na only book you go use survive for this life.

Stay der dey abuse MC oluomo.

Your insult can’t hold him down.

Go into that place called life and mingle with people. I mean powerful/rich people🚶🏽 — Upcoming FBi📌 (@Updateboyx) June 30, 2020

2 weeks in Oshodi, Lagos, 2007. I will remove my tie, take off my suit and start walking like one MC Oluomo Bodyguard, just to pass Oshodi bridge at 9pm. Fashola did some weird miracles in Lagos. — Eldamson (@SGDamson) June 30, 2020

You are all over Twitter berating Hushpuppi and his ilks, but you don't see anything bad in MC oluomo and co living A life of Luxury by violently fleecing innocent hardworking transporters of their meagre take home. You need to be chained — DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat🎓 (@von_Bismack) June 27, 2020

As if the 774,000 jobs will reach them, see how they are jubilating, what do you expect from a panel selection that has MC Oluomo?pic.twitter.com/gogDLLIwvY — Graize and 107 Spirit (@Graize69) June 30, 2020

