FG rehabilitated 37 bridges across Nigeria —Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said on Tuesday the Federal Government had intervened in the maintenance and rehabilitation of 37 bridges across the country including the Third Mainland Bridge.

Fashola, who disclosed this at a news conference to update citizens on the forthcoming partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, said many of the bridges are being worked on while people drive along.

He said: “Currently, we have intervened on 37 bridges across Nigeria, doing repair and maintenance work.

“Because Lagos was a former federal capital and a coastal and aquatic state where you have so many islands it has by far some of the largest bridges in the country.

READ ALSO: FASHOLA TO STATE GOVTS: You must pay compensations for road projects

“Some of the bridges, as you have heard, are the Dorman Long Bridge, Ojuelegba Bridge, the Independence Bridge and the Falomo Bridge.

“At this moment work is going on in the Marine Bridge which linked to Apapa. Work has started on the Eko Bridge and will also start on the Obalende Bridge which was damaged by fire caused by a tanker that exploded about a month- and- half ago.”

“Other bridges where the government had intervened include the Isaac Boro Bridge in Port Harcourt, Etuok Bridge linking Benin and Sapele, Katsina Ana Bridge in Benue, Ajaokuta Bridge in Kogi, and the Murtala Muhammed Bridge in Kotokafe, Kogi.”

Join the conversation

Opinions