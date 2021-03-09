FG replaces travel certificate with temporary passports for Nigerians abroad | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government has introduced a temporary passport for Nigerians abroad.

The Spokesman of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Sunday James, who disclosed this in a statement, said the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, launched the temporary passport at the NIS headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Aregbesola said the temporary would replace the emergency travel certificate issued to Nigerians in an emergency situation to enable them to return home.

The statement read: “The minister said the temporary passport was designed for a one-way travel to Nigeria only and nothing more.

‘’He maintained that the temporary passport is ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) compliant and is valid for only 30 days before the date of travel and it is not in any way a replacement for the Nigerian passport as it will only serve a temporary purpose in the case of loss or misplacement of the Nigerian passport by a Nigerian abroad.”

The Comptroller-General of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, who was also at the event, said the emergency travel certificate was a huge security threat to Nigeria and the international community because it lacks the security features of a travel document.

