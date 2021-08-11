News
FG rescues 80 Nigerians from Niger
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has confirmed the rescue of 80 Nigerians trafficked to the Niger Republic.
The NAPTIP Commander, North-West, Abdullahi Babale, disclosed to journalists on Wednesday in Kaduna.
He said those rescued included 59 females and 21 males aged between 16 and 35 years.
The NAPTIP commander said the victims were rescued by police in the Niger Republic on August 9.
Babale said: “On receiving the information, a special operation was coordinated in the Niger Republic and 80 victims of human trafficking were rescued after crossing through illegal routes and bush via Mai’adua control post en route to Europe.
READ ALSO: NAPTIP rescues 52 victims, arrests four suspected traffickers within 10 days in Kano
“Breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Ondo (16), Lagos (16), Ekiti (1), Ogun (9), Oyo (8), Kogi (2), Edo (4), Delta (4), Osun (9), Benue (1), Kwara (2), Anambra (1), Akwa Ibom (1), and Rivers (1).”
He revealed that the agency had commenced moves to arrest the traffickers.
“It shows the collective efforts of both countries in providing better operational strategies to fight against human trafficking and migrants’ smuggling, which is now assuming alarming dimension globally, with higher prevalence among developing countries such as Nigeria and Niger,” the NAPTIP official added.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...