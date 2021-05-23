FG sanctions 27 foreigners, 62 Nigerians for violating COVID-19 protocols | Ripples Nigeria

News
FG sanctions 27 foreigners, 62 Nigerians for violating COVID-19 protocols
The Federal Government has sanctioned 27 foreigners for violating COVID-19 protocols put in place for returnees from Brazil and other countries with a high incidence of the pandemic.
The Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday night in Abuja, said the affected foreigners were 26 Indians and a Dane.
He added that 62 Nigerians were also sanctioned for the same reason.
The PSC had early this month issued a Travel Advisory for passengers arriving in Nigeria from Brazil, India, and Turkey to check the importation of new variants of COVID-19 into the country.
Mustapha said: “The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) has however observed that while most of the arriving passengers dutifully observed the guidelines, some (Nigerians and foreigners) have violated them in contravention of the provisions of the Coronavirus Health Protection Regulations 2021.
“All the affected persons arrived in Nigeria between 8th May 2021 and 15th May 2021 through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
“They have been declared Persons of Interest (POI) on account of posing considerable danger to overall public health and for the violation of Nigeria COVID-19 travel protocol by evading the mandatory seven-day quarantine for persons arriving from restricted countries.
“Members of the public are by this notice advised that these persons of interest constitute an immediate health hazard to society. They must therefore transport themselves safely, to the nearest state public health departments within 48 hours of this notice for immediate evaluation and call the Port Health Services, Federal Ministry of Health on 08036134672 or 08032461990 for further directions.
“The PSC shall in addition, take further steps to sanction these violators. These steps include:
– Disabling their travel passports for a period not less than one year;
– Cancelation of visas/ permits of foreigners that have abused our hospitality; and prosecution under the 2021 Health Protection Regulations.
– Additional list of Batch II defaulters shall be published in subsequent announcement by the PSC.”
