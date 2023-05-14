FG says 160 women in Sudan claiming to be Nigerians are without passports

The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Ahmed, said on Sunday at least 160 women claiming to be Nigerians in Sudan are without passports to facilitate their return to the country.

Ahmed, who stated this at a media briefing on Sunday in Abuja, said the women’s lack of Nigerian passports has made it difficult for the agency to verify their citizenship claims.

He said NEMA was being careful not to evacuate non-Nigerians from the war-torn North African country.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt evacuates another 125 from Sudan

The NEMA chief said the women’s claim that their great-grandparents up to the fifth generation were Nigerians while they were born in Sudan has not been unverified.

He added that Nigeria paid a total of $22,662 as exit fees at the point of moving the evacuees from Sudan and $62,950 for entry visas into Egypt.

The Federal Government has evacuated 2,518 Nigerians from Sudan since the exercise began on May 3.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now