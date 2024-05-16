FG says Emirates Airline to announce resumption of flight operations to Nigeria soon

In a heartwarming development, the Federal Government has disclosed that Emirates Airlines will in the coming days announce when it will resume flight operations to Nigeria.

Festus Keyamo, Minister Of Aviation And Aerospace Development, gave the update on Wednesday in a post on his X page.

Keyamo disclosed that he got correspondence from Emirates Airline when he visited Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Abuja.

“Yesterday, I paid a working visit to the Ambassador of the UAE to Nigeria, His Excellency, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi at the UAE Embassy in Abuja. He handed me a correspondence from the Emirates Airline indicating a definite date for their resumption of flights to Nigeria,” Keyamo said.

“That date will be formally announced by Emirates Airlines in a matter of days.”

In October 2022, Emirates Airlines suspended flight operations to Nigeria over its inability to repatriate funds trapped in the country.

The airline suspended operations twice last year, with the first in August 2022.

Emirates Airline said the suspension in October was due to its $85 million revenue trapped in Nigeria.

