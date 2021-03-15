FG slams 'attention-seeking' Dokubu over formation of new Biafra Republic | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government has slammed the purported establishment of a new Biafra Customary Government by Asari Dokubo, tagging it a “theatre of the absurd by a joker seeking attention’’.

Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information, and Culture made this disclosure on Monday, March 15.

According to Mohammed, the FG will not be distracted by the absurdity.

“I am sure you have heard of the theatre of the absurd, that is the best way I can describe it.

“If Asari Dokubo wants to form and run a fathom government, I think he is free to do so.

“This administration will not be distracted because we still have a lot to do.

“We are not ready to give any attention or time to a joker like Dokubo who is just looking for attention.

“We will just take it as one of these entertainment things.

“The beauty about Nigeria is that it is never a dull country, you must have one thing or the other to entertain you,’’ he said.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Dokubo, leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force reportedly announced himself as the leader of the new Biafra Customary Government.

The fathom government was announced with names of some leaders by one Uche Mefor, who claimed to be its head of information and communications.

