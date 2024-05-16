FG, states, LGAs share N1.1tr as revenue allocation for April

The three tiers of government on Thursday shared the sum of N1.1 trillion as revenue allocation for April.

The Director of Press and Public Relations in the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Bawa Mokwa, disclosed this in a communiqué issued at the end of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting in Abuja.

He said the distributable revenue comprised statutory revenue of N284.716 billion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N466.457 billion, electronic money transfer levy revenue of N18.024 billion, and exchange difference revenue of N438.884 billion.

He added that the balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) for last month was $473,754.57.

The communiqué read: “Total revenue of N2, 192.077 billion was available in the month of April 2024. Total deduction for cost of collection was N80.517 billion; total transfers, interventions and refunds was N903.479 billion.

“Gross statutory revenue of N1, 233.498 billion was received for the month of April 2024. This was higher than the sum of N1, 017.216 billion received in the month of March 2024 by N216.282 billion.

Out of the N1,208.081 billion total distributable revenue, the Federal Government received a total sum of N390.412 billion, the State Governments received N403.403 billion and the Local Government Councils received N293.816 billion.

“A total sum of N120.450 billion (13% of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting States as derivation revenue.

“On the N284.716 billion distributable statutory revenue, the Federal Government received N112.148 billion, the State Governments received N56.883 billion and the Local Government Councils received N43.855 billion. The sum of N71.830 billion (13% of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting States as derivation revenue.

“The Federal Government received N69.969 billion, the State Governments received N233.229 billion and the Local Government Councils received N163.260 billion from the N466.457 billion distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue.

“A total sum of N2.704 billion was received by the Federal Government from the N18.024 billion Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL). The State Governments received N9.012 billion and the Local Government Councils received N6.308 billion.

The gross revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) in April 2024 was N500.920 billion. This was lower than the N549.698 billion available in the month of March 2024 by N48.778 billion.”

