FG, States, LGAs share N1.68tr as revenue allocation for April

The three tiers of government on Friday shared a total sum of N1.68 trillion as revenue allocation for April.

This month’s allocation was 6.5 percent higher than the N1.578 trillion shared in March.

The Director of Press and Public Relations in the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Bawa Mokwa, disclosed this in a statement issued at the end of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting held in Abuja.

He said the gross revenue for April stood at N2.848 trillion, out of which N101.05 billion was deducted as cost of collection, while N1.066 trillion was set aside for transfers, refunds, interventions, and savings.

Gross statutory revenue for the month rose to N2.085 trillion, up by N365.60 billion from the N1.719 trillion recorded in March.

Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue also inched up to N642.27 billion compared to N637.62 billion in the previous month.

The statement read: “The total distributable revenue of N1.681tn comprised distributable statutory revenue of N962.88bn, Value Added Tax of N598.08bn, Electronic Money Transfer Levy of N38.86bn, and Exchange Difference of N81.41bn.

“From the N1.681tn shared, the Federal Government received N565.31bn, the state governments received N556.74bn, while local government councils got N406.63bn.

“An additional N152.55bn was disbursed to oil-producing states as 13 per cent derivation revenue.

“A breakdown showed that from the N962.88bn statutory revenue, the Federal Government received N431.31bn, states received N218.77bn, local councils got N168.66bn, and N144.15bn was allocated as derivation revenue.

“For the N598.08bn VAT pool, the Federal Government received N89.71bn, states got N299.04bn, and local councils received N209.33bn.

“The EMTL revenue of N38.86bn was shared as follows: N5.83bn to the Federal Government, N19.43bn to states, and N13.60bn to local governments.

“Also, from the N81.41bn Exchange Difference, the Federal Government received N38.46bn, states received N19.51bn, local governments got N15.04bn, and N8.40bn was shared as derivation.

“In April 2025, Petroleum Profit Tax, Oil and Gas Royalty, Electronic Money Transfer Levy, VAT, Excise Duty, Import Duty, and CET Levies increased significantly, while Companies Income Tax decreased considerably.”

